Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,065 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the December 15th total of 69,632 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 13,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 78.7% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DMO remained flat at $11.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: DMO) is a closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital preservation as a secondary objective. The fund pursues these goals by allocating its assets among a diversified portfolio of mortgage?related securities.

The fund’s core investments include agency and non?agency residential mortgage?backed securities (MBS), commercial mortgage?backed securities (CMBS) and asset?backed securities (ABS) secured by pools of auto loans, credit card receivables, home equity loans and other consumer debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.