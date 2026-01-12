Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Decreases By 99.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 242 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 31,636 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $539,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755. The company has a market cap of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

