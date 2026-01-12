Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.66 and last traded at GBX 2.90. 796,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 766,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.97.

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 2.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

