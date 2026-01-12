IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Up 36.2% – Here’s Why

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 36.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.70 and last traded at GBX 10. 82,581,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 22,229,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The company has a market cap of £97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

