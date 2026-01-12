IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Up 36.2% – Here’s Why

IQE plc (LON:IQEGet Free Report) shares shot up 36.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.70 and last traded at GBX 10. 82,581,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 22,229,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.34.

IQE Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The company has a market cap of £97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

About IQE

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

