ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.90 and last traded at GBX 114, with a volume of 97456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of ECO Animal Health Group from GBX 150 to GBX 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECO Animal Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EAH

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of £76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of -0.05.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX (0.54) EPS for the quarter. ECO Animal Health Group had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Insider Activity at ECO Animal Health Group

In other news, insider David Hallas acquired 18,348 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 per share, with a total value of £19,999.32. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.