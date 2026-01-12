Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 162,620 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 8,293,950 shares. Approximately 262.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,296,480 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,296,480 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 262.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAVS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Paranovus Entertainment Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Trading Down 9.9%

PAVS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 524,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,877. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: PAVS) is a development?stage technology company specializing in digital media solutions for the casino gaming, hospitality and entertainment sectors. The company’s core business revolves around the design, development and deployment of interactive software and hardware platforms that enhance guest engagement, streamline operations and deliver targeted advertising in high?traffic venues.

Central to Paranovus’ offerings is its PAVS platform, an integrated system that supports virtual?reality experiences, digital signage, social media kiosks and interactive gaming modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.