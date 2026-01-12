GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Down 83.4% in December

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,523 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the December 15th total of 93,240 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AAPB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.26. 206,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,949. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.4092 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 57.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:AAPB Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 2.57% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

