IQE (LON:IQE) Trading 36.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 36.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.70 and last traded at GBX 10. 82,581,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 22,229,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.34.
Key Stories Impacting IQE
Here are the key news stories impacting IQE this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company update: IQE reported strong trading momentum in H2 2025, raised its 2025 outlook and cited faster-than-expected funding and higher demand from defence and AI photonics customers — a key driver of the share rise. IQE posts strong 2025 trading, eyes strategic options and AI photonics demand
- Positive Sentiment: Takeover/offer interest: Multiple reports say IQE’s strategic review has drawn bidder interest and takeover talk, which often lifts share prices as potential deals can offer takeover premia. IQE Shares Climb on Takeover Talk Developments, Guidance Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction coverage: Multiple outlets noted the jump in shares after IQE flagged strong trading and deal interest, amplifying investor momentum and liquidity. IQE shares jump amid strong trading, AI demand and offer interest
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic review underway: Management is exploring strategic options — this can unlock value but introduces timing and outcome uncertainty (possible sale, partial offer, or alternative routes). Investors should watch formal announcements and any firm offers. IQE lifts 2025 outlook on defence and AI demand as strategic review draws bidders
- Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet / valuation caveats: IQE shows leverage and operational metrics that remain risk factors (e.g., elevated debt-to-equity and a negative P/E), which could limit upside if demand or deal momentum slows. Investors should weigh these fundamentals alongside the takeover and demand narrative. IQE flags strong trading and deal interest, shares soar
IQE Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £97.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
