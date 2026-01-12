IQE (LON:IQE) Trading 36.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 36.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.70 and last traded at GBX 10. 82,581,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 22,229,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.34.

Key Stories Impacting IQE

Here are the key news stories impacting IQE this week:

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £97.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

IQE Company Profile

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.