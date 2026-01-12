Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 193.50 and last traded at GBX 192, with a volume of 215403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.79. The stock has a market cap of £325.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks. The Trust invests predominantly in companies listed in the United Kingdom and does not expect to invest more than approximately 20% of total assets in non-United Kingdom listed companies.

