Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 and last traded at GBX 1.97, with a volume of 2578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Glenveagh Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Glenveagh Properties Trading Down 0.1%

About Glenveagh Properties

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. The company has a market cap of £10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.89.

Glenveagh Properties plc, listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is a leading Irish

homebuilder.

Supported by innovation and supply chain integration, Glenveagh are committed to opening access to sustainable high-quality homes to as many people as possible in flourishing communities across Ireland. We are focused on three core markets – suburban housing, urban apartments and partnerships with local authorities and state agencies.

