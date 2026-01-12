Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 and last traded at GBX 1.97, with a volume of 2578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Glenveagh Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Glenveagh Properties plc, listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is a leading Irish
homebuilder.
Supported by innovation and supply chain integration, Glenveagh are committed to opening access to sustainable high-quality homes to as many people as possible in flourishing communities across Ireland. We are focused on three core markets – suburban housing, urban apartments and partnerships with local authorities and state agencies.
