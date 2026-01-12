Short Interest in Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Increases By 1,541.6%

Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 257,956 shares, a growth of 1,541.6% from the December 15th total of 15,714 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 999.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 999.8 days.

Mercialys Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEIYF remained flat at $12.98 during trading hours on Monday. Mercialys has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is a French real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail property assets. Established in 2005 following its spin-off from the Casino Group, the company focuses on maximizing the performance of shopping centers and retail outlets through strategic enhancements and tenant diversification. Mercialys’s portfolio comprises over 80 regional and local retail destinations across metropolitan France.

The company’s core activities include asset acquisition, property asset management, leasing and facility services.

