IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Update

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 364 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 102,591 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 90,909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IP Group Price Performance

IPZYF remained flat at $0.79 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. IP Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $0.81.

Get IP Group alerts:

IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IP Group plc is a UK?based intellectual property commercialization company that partners with leading universities and research institutions to identify, develop and invest in technology?based businesses. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in London, the company supports the full life cycle of spin-out creation—from early?stage research through to growth capital and exit. In addition to its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, its American Depositary Shares trade in the United States under the ticker IPZYF on the OTC Markets.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing promising technologies from academic research, providing seed and venture funding, and offering strategic guidance on licensing, governance and business development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.