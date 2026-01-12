Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $321.68 and last traded at $321.2340, with a volume of 67112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

