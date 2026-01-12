E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 52671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Zacks Research raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). E.On had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

