Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Terreno Realty (TRNO)

Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/8/2026 – Terreno Realty was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/5/2026 – Terreno Realty was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/29/2025 – Terreno Realty had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Terreno Realty had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Terreno Realty had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Terreno Realty had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Terreno Realty was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/4/2025 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Terreno Realty had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Terreno Realty had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Terreno Realty had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $285,242.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

