Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 180 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the December 15th total of 5,605 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Rand Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.50. 7,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.20. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 164.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is presently -27.62%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rand Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rand Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Rand Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing financing solutions to growing businesses. Established in 1999 and headquartered near Buffalo, New York, Rand Capital seeks to partner with small to mid-size companies across a variety of industries. By leveraging its balance sheet, the firm aims to deliver flexible debt and equity investments designed to support expansion, acquisitions, working capital needs and other strategic initiatives.

The company’s financing activities span senior secured loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and royalty or revenue-based financing.

