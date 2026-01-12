Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,468 shares, a growth of 19,750.0% from the December 15th total of 88 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGOX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.13. 156,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,546. The stock has a market cap of $371.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

