SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Update

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 573,556 shares, a growth of 30,007.9% from the December 15th total of 1,905 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,539,205 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 37.9% of the company's shares are sold short.

SOBR Safe Trading Down 6.2%

SOBR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 81,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,604. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. SOBR Safe has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $14.20.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 2,265.66% and a negative return on equity of 93.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOBR Safe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOBR Safe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.27% of SOBR Safe as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc (NASDAQ: SOBR) is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of cognitive impairment monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship offerings consist of handheld breath alcohol screening devices and integrated cognitive assessment tools designed to detect impairment in real time. SOBR Safe’s product line pairs portable breathalyzers with proprietary software that captures, records and analyzes impairment data to help organizations maintain safety and compliance standards.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, SOBR Safe has focused on research and development of non-invasive impairment detection technology.

