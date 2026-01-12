North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI) Short Interest Update

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 70,103 shares, an increase of 15,513.1% from the December 15th total of 449 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

QTPI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Get North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000.

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (QTPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation with a focus on tax-advantaged qualified dividend income. The portfolio holds preferred securities, REITs, and other income focused securities. QTPI was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by North Square.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.