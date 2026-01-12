Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.25 and last traded at $95.2480, with a volume of 71459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.95.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.