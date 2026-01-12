Promising Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – January 12th

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, and Akanda are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, distribution, retail, biotechnology, and ancillary services like equipment or testing. These stocks are often sought for growth potential tied to legalization and market expansion but carry elevated regulatory, legal, and volatility risks compared with more established sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Akanda (AKAN)

