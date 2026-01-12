Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 2,646,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,757 shares.The stock last traded at $120.2010 and had previously closed at $114.40.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Abivax from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abivax in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Abivax from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Abivax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abivax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 4,612.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Abivax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Abivax during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($4.92) million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

