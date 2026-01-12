Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial now has a $605.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $500.00. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $554.27 and last traded at $550.7020, with a volume of 666971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $542.92.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $517.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.76.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Tableaux LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% during the second quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after acquiring an additional 621,300 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 373,027 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,030,000 after buying an additional 359,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7,309.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,834,000 after buying an additional 258,694 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

