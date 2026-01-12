Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $88.12, but opened at $93.74. Morgan Stanley now has a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $91.5570, with a volume of 845,284 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.28.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $289,836.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,630.50. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 23,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,904 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 20,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

