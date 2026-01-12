Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Hamster Kombat has a total market cap of $15.08 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00024082 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $5,707,628.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

