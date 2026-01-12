CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CONMED has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.76 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CONMED by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth $211,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) is a global medical technology company headquartered in Utica, New York. Founded in 1970, CONMED develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of surgical devices and accessories for minimally invasive procedures. The company’s product line supports surgeons and healthcare providers in specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and gynecology.

CONMED operates two principal segments: Orthopedics, and Visualization & Energy.

