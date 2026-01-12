EGL1 Trading Down 10.4% This Week (EGL1)

EGL1 (EGL1) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. EGL1 has a total market cap of $17.46 million and $2.09 million worth of EGL1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EGL1 has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One EGL1 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EGL1 Token Profile

EGL1 was first traded on June 3rd, 2025. EGL1’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EGL1’s official Twitter account is @egll_american. EGL1’s official website is eagles.land.

EGL1 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EGL1 (EGL1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EGL1 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of EGL1 is 0.0176463 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $2,269,876.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eagles.land/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EGL1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EGL1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EGL1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

