UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6,461.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
UnitedHealth Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore analysts upgraded UnitedHealth to a “strong-buy,” signaling confidence in 2026 growth and supporting near-term upside for the stock. Evercore Analysts Love UnitedHealth Stock for 2026. Should You Buy UNH Here?
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target to $444 (from $440) and kept an Outperform rating, which supports higher valuation expectations for UNH. Bernstein Lifts PT on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to $444 From $440
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays bumped its target to $391 and kept an Overweight rating, citing managed-care margin recovery that could lift UNH in 2026. UnitedHealth (UNH) Poised to Benefit as Investor Focus Shifts Away From AI, Says Barclays
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI’s upgrade earlier in the week drove a short-term bounce (shares were reported up ~2% on the call), reinforcing analyst conviction that could attract flow into UNH. Zacks / Evercore ISI upgrade reporting
- Neutral Sentiment: The healthcare sector’s rebound and ETF inflows (e.g., Vanguard Health Care ETF) are creating a supportive backdrop for UNH as investors rotate into under-owned healthcare names. This ETF Is Proof That the Healthcare Rebound Is Real
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note rising analyst confidence is changing UNH’s investment story—more upgrades and target lifts can reduce short-term volatility but also price in expectations. How Rising Analyst Confidence At UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Negative Sentiment: An explanatory piece outlines factors that have recently hit UnitedHealth’s performance (operational or market pressures referenced), which helps explain why shares are softer despite bullish analyst action. Here’s What Hit UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%
NYSE:UNH opened at $343.83 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.33.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
