UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6,461.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $386.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.75.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:UNH opened at $343.83 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

