Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 50,097 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

