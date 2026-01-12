Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Stake Cut by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,720 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 8.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 64,764,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 62,061,116 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,574,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,400.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,953,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,871,000 after buying an additional 5,556,673 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,322,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 14,480,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,879 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

