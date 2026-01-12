Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Medline in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners set a $42.00 target price on Medline in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on Medline in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Medline in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get Medline alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Medline

Medline Trading Down 1.8%

Insider Transactions at Medline

Shares of MDLN opened at $40.52 on Monday. Medline has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $45.50.

In related news, Director Charles N. Mills bought 2,579,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,799,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,441,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,799,991. This trade represents a -1,870.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $172,727,085.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,806,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,350,759.20. This represents a 55.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Trending Headlines about Medline

Here are the key news stories impacting Medline this week:

Medline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.