6,786 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOD stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.53. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,150.40. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock worth $414,016,996 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $152.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

