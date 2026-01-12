Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,614 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 4.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,165 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,803 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,952.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,155,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,779.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $97.54 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

