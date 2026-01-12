Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,584 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.55.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AMGN opened at $326.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.66. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.55 and a 12 month high of $346.38. The company has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

