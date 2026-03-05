Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 7,524 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTI stock opened at $338.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

