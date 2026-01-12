MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 648,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 384,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Croban increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Croban now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.16 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

