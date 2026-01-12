Ameris Bancorp $ABCB Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp makes up approximately 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1,567.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $79.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.84%.

Ameris Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $83.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through its principal subsidiary, Ameris Bank, the company offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small businesses, middle market companies and agricultural customers. Its core business lines encompass deposit services, lending solutions, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, insurance products and wealth management.

Ameris Bancorp operates a network of branches and loan production offices across the southeastern United States, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

