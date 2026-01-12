Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Position Boosted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13,607.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 235.3% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total value of $7,928,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 576,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,741,250.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 1,343,756 shares of company stock valued at $165,409,819 over the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Airbnb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.92.

ABNB opened at $139.27 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

