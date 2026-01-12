Towercrest Capital Management Buys 21,584 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 205,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 837,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 237,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 167,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 345,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

