Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 15,879 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,879 shares during the period. Medpace makes up 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $10,055,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 7.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.35, for a total transaction of $1,771,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,100. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.69, for a total transaction of $394,580.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 646,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,694,426.96. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 387,925 shares of company stock valued at $233,386,647 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $595.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.27. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price target on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medpace from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.