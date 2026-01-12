Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Invests $1.93 Million in Immuneering Corporation $IMRX

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Flower City Capital purchased a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $4.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Immuneering Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Immuneering

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

