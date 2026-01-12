Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,803 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 31,130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $36,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,692 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $1,020,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,951,856.38. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $15,969,075.77. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,469 shares of company stock worth $24,650,681. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $204.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $204.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.