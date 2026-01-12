Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Camtek from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Camtek stock opened at $131.67 on Friday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 38.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Camtek by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 644,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high?resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

