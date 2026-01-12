Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Woori Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woori Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:WF opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Woori Bank has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $60.48.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.29. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Woori Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WF. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Woori Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Woori Bank by 551.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Woori Bank by 3,282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Woori Bank by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

