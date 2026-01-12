Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.
In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,450. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $371,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,630. This represents a 68.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,060 shares of company stock valued at $17,076,965. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Teva agreed with Royalty Pharma on up to $500 million of funding to accelerate development of its anti?IL?15 antibody TEV?‘408 for vitiligo; emerging Phase 1b data reportedly support IL?15 as a therapeutic target and Teva expects to share trial results during 2026. This is a major non?dilutive financing and creates a clear clinical catalyst. Teva and Royalty Pharma Enter Agreement to Accelerate Development of Potential Treatment for Vitiligo
- Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on TEVA to $36 from $32 and kept a Buy rating, citing continued strength in the affordable medicines theme — a supportive analyst view that can lift investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Truist Lifts PT on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to $36 From $32
- Positive Sentiment: A Wall Street Zen upgrade to Strong?Buy adds to positive analyst/quant sentiment and may attract momentum flows and new investors. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting high institutional ownership and recent weekly gains (stock was up about 3.4% last week) underscores demand from large holders and recent momentum that can support the share price going forward. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (NYSE:TEVA) high institutional ownership speaks for itself as stock continues to impress, up 3.4% over last week
- Neutral Sentiment: Teva’s CEO Richard Francis will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 13 to outline the “pivot to growth” strategy — this is an opportunity for management to provide updates, but impact depends on whether new financial or clinical detail is disclosed. Teva to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.
Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.
