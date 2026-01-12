Wall Street Zen Upgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Hold

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Northern Technologies International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 48,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth about $254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue topped expectations — total Q1 sales rose about 9% year-over-year and exceeded consensus estimates, driven by stronger product demand. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings: Revenue Growth but EPS Miss
- Positive Sentiment: Management forecasts higher sales and improved profitability for fiscal 2026, citing strengthening performance in the ZERUST Oil & Gas and Natur?Tec segments — a forward signal that likely supported the uptick in the share price. NTIC anticipates higher sales and profitability in fiscal 2026 as ZERUST Oil & Gas and Natur-Tec segments strengthen
- Neutral Sentiment: The company published its press release and slide deck detailing results and outlook (useful for investors who want the full disclosures). Northern Technologies International Corporation Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: The full earnings call transcript is available for review; it provides management commentary on demand trends, segment performance and cadence of expected margin recovery. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus (reported $0.04 vs. ~$0.05 expected) and net income/operating profit declined year-over-year, signaling margin pressure despite higher sales — a near-term headwind for earnings momentum. Northern Technologies International Earnings Summary (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow fell sharply and total liabilities increased materially in the quarter, which raises short-term liquidity and balance-sheet monitoring considerations. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings: Revenue Growth but EPS Miss
Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is a Minnesota?based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company’s solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non?ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.
NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.
