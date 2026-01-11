ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.61 and traded as high as $34.96. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 311,192 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $107,000. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.4% during the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 2,819.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Articles

