Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.2410 and last traded at $0.2410. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Amerisur Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

Get Amerisur Resources alerts:

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerisur Resources plc is a London?listed independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations focused exclusively in the Putumayo Basin of southern Colombia. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, appraisal, development and production of onshore hydrocarbon reserves, primarily light crude oil. Amerisur leverages modern drilling techniques and field management practices to optimize recovery rates and extend the productive life of its assets.

Key producing assets include the Arenal and SSJN oil fields, where Amerisur has invested in enhanced oil recovery initiatives and surface facilities to support stable output and water handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.