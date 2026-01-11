Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Mogo Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.11. 125,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 120,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOGO. Zacks Research downgraded Mogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mogo in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,327,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 118,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the third quarter worth $30,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Inc is a Vancouver-based financial technology company that offers a suite of digital banking and personal finance products through a mobile-first platform. The firm’s core mission is to empower consumers with tools to manage their money, monitor their credit, and guard against identity fraud, all delivered via a unified smartphone application. By integrating multiple financial services into one interface, Mogo aims to simplify day-to-day money management and foster healthier financial habits among its members.

The company’s flagship offering is a prepaid Visa card that links directly to its app, enabling users to track spending in real time without the risk of overdraft fees associated with traditional credit cards.

