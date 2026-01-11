ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3198 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Trading Down 0.4%

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

About ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

