ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3198 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.
ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Trading Down 0.4%
ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.42.
